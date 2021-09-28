Political parties are continuing on with their manifesto launches and the African National Congress has not shied away from theirs

The ruling party on Monday, 27 September, in Pretoria, reassured South Africans that employment was their number one priority

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa stated that if the ANC secures enough municipalities that they would be able to get the ball rolling and create sustainable jobs

The African National Congress launched their manifesto on Monday, 27 September, in Pretoria where the party made it clear that employment was atop their list of priorities with local government elections on the horizon in November.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa made it clear that should the party successfully secure enough municipalities, that labour brokering would come to an end. Thus bringing in the era of essential service outsourcing, in a bid to get the ball rolling in the five-year endeavour to create sustainable livelihoods and jobs.

The party's manifesto placed a high penchant on the youth to tackle unemployment through the development of skills through programmes in communities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said during the ANC's manifesto launch that the party's focus would be on unemployment. Image: GCIS

Source: UGC

The goal of reducing the 12 million long unemployment line of citizens would be a tough task for the party, however, Ramaphosa said in the interest of economic growth, food security and support for budding entrepreneurs they would use the District Development Model to combat the plight, according to SowetanLIVE.

A report by The South African stated that Ramaphosa added that the stranglehold of licensing fees and municipal bylaws suffocating small and informal businesses would either be reduced or removed in order for them to catch their breath to operate.

