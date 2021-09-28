It is not looking good for the ANC as elections approach, a lot of negativity surrounds them and peeps are not playing

Two hectic clips of alleged ANC volunteers shredding and burning election posters were shared on social media

Social media users shared their views, not surprised at the anger, however they feel it's not going to change anything

It seems that the ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), is experiencing some serious issues leading up to elections. When your own turn on you, you know ish is about to get real!

ANC volunteers remove and burn posters of the ruling party. Image" @KagisoMonyadiwa

Source: Twitter

Social media user @KagisoMonyadiwa shared a clip on social media that shows ANC volunteers ripping election posters off and tearing them up.

In the clip you hear a man making demands, claiming they need more from the ruling party or they are voting for someone else.

@KagisoMonyadiwa posted:

“ANC 'volunteers' are removing ANC posters. Problems of this party are huge like that…”

In a second clip, @KagisoMonyadiwa showed how the posters were burnt.

Seeing the shocking posts, citizens of Mzansi took to the comment section to have their say. While they understand the people’s frustrations, peeps feel nothing good is going to come from acts like these, voting is where it counts!

Here are some of the comments that were made:

@Ofentse_Cruncho does not think showing their faces was a smart move:

“They are so brave, showing their faces while committing criminal acts...”

@mauriceherve10 belives it is all talk:

“When they finish making noise, they will still vote for the ANC. Sad truth.”

@sydneythobejane stands by the angered people:

@chiefcebo_ wants these peeps to channel their energy into their vote:

ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile allegedly throwing money at voters

ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile has peeps finding faith again as he allegedly dished out cash to church congregations while doing his campaign rounds. A little generosity never hurt nobody.

Social media user @danielmarven shared a clip of what looks like Paul giving money to people at a church, making it known that this minister is making it rain!

@danielmarven posted:

“The ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile is dishing out cash to church congregants during the door-to-door campaigning in Limpopo. The ANC culture is really evolving.”

