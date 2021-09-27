A clip of ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile has been doing its rounds on social media and evoking some strong responses

The clip shows Paul handing out money at a church and social media user @danielmarven claims it's part of his campaign

Peeps were shook by the clip and made it known that this is not something they are going to stand for

ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile has peeps finding faith again as he allegedly dished out cash to church congregations while doing his campaign rounds. A little generosity never hurt nobody.

A clip of ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile giving out money at a church has the people of Mzansi asking a lot of questions. Image: @paulmashatile

Source: Instagram

Social media user @danielmarven shared a clip of what looks like Paul giving money to people at a church, making it known that this minister is making it rain!

@danielmarven posted:

“The ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile is dishing out cash to church congregants during the door-to-door campaigning in Limpopo. The ANC culture is really evolving ”

With all the shady goings-on in government, you can only imagine the discussion this clip evoked! People cannot believe that Paul is literally buying voters, surely this is unlawful? Peeps are not loving the ANC’s vibes.

Here are just a few of the comments made by shook Mzansi citizens:

@SahnunMurabit laughed at the ANCs desperation:

“He has to bribe them This is how our elders are failing us. Accepting bribes and then come back and blame youth for not listening to them.”

@AshleyUwayn was shook:

“Yooh. ANC staff didn’t get their 3 monthly salaries but this one is dishing out money.”

@Nokwazi54735434 could not even:

@ntsikizhubby was disgusted:

ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile insists the ANC is not broke

African National Congress Treasurer General Paul Mashatile says the ruling party is not broke, despite the latest media reports suggesting otherwise. Mashatile says party officials have plans to mitigate their financial challenges, reported Briefly News.

According to EWN, Mashatile insisted that the organisation is already putting plans in place to mitigate hardships experienced by staff over salary inconsistencies.

This comes after reports that Chief Albert Luthuli House staff members were preparing to demonstrate outside the governing party's headquarters.

It has also come to the attention of the media that there have been delays as well as non-payment of salaries by the ANC, which has been insisting that it is not broke but merely experiencing cash-flow problems.

Source: Briefly.co.za