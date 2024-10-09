The NPA has reiterated its position to deny every bail attempt by the alleged Lusikisiki mass murder suspect

Siphoxolo Myekethe appeared in the Lusikisiki Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 9 October 2024

He faces 18 murders and one illegal firearm possession charge following the brutal slayings on 28 September

Lusikisiki mass murder suspect Siphoxolo Myekethe, 45, appeared in court on 9 October, with the NPA bent on ensuring the court denies all his bail tries.Images: EC SAPS

Source: Original

LUSIKISIKI — A suspect arrested in connection with the horrific killing of 18 people at Nyathi Village in the Ngobozana area, Lusikisiki, has been denied bail.

Police arrested Siphoxolo Myekethe, the only suspect definitively linked to the massacre so far, on Monday, 7 October 2024.

Lusikisiki mass murderer bail opposition

He appeared in the Lusikisiki Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, two days after his arrest, at his home at Mthinde Location, Mamfengwini area, near Lusikisiki.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Myekethe, 45, faces 18 murder charges and an unlicensed firearm possession.

Following his brief appearance, the 45-year-old, out on parole for a previous murder and two legal custody escape convictions, was remanded in custody.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the state would deny all Myekethe's attempts to apply for bail.

"He has chosen legal aid representation and stated his intention to apply for bail. [However], the state intends to oppose each bail attempt by the alleged murderer," he said.

The state postponed the case to 15 October.

Gunmen stormed two neighbouring homesteads at Nyathi Village, killing 18 people, including 15 women, on 28 September.

Five people were injured during the onslaught.

Eastern Cape Commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene said the police were committed to bringing perpetrators of heinous crimes before the courts.

She commended the collaborative effort to hunt the killer down, lauding his arrest as a significant breakthrough.

"The police will make every effort to ensure that all those responsible for the shootings are brought to justice," said Mene.

4 Females killed in two KZN shootings

In a related bloody incident, Briefly News reported that three women and a child were killed in recent separate attacks in KwaZulu-Natal.

An Induna (traditional leader) was shot dead at her home in the Dannhauser area in one attack, while in a second case, three females were killed in the Matimolo area, including a six-year-old.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News