Two adult women and a 6-year-old girl were killed when gunmen attacked the Mpungose family in their home

Induna Jabulile Joyce Makgosi was shot dead in her home in the Dannhauser area on Saturday evening

KZN COGTA MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi urged police to leave no stone unturned to arrest the perpetrators

KZN COGTA MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has called on police to take swift action to arrest those responsible for the deaths of four females in the province. Image: Darren Stewart.

KWAZULU-NATAL – While the Eastern Cape deals with the tragedy of mass shootings in the province, KZN has now been faced with a similar situation.

Three women and a child were killed in the province in two separate attacks over the weekend.

Induna murdered in Dannhauser

In the first shooting, an Induna was shot dead on Saturday evening (5 October).

Induna Jabulile Joyce Makgosi was shot dead in her home in the Dannhauser area.

Three killed in Matimatolo

In the second case, three females were killed in the Matimolo area, in the Umvoti Local Municipality, including a six-year-old.

Police confirmed that the Mpungose family were attacked in their home by unknown gunmen on Sunday night (6 October).

Four people aged 60, 33, 12 and 6 were shot during the incident. The two older women and the 6-year-old girl were declared dead at the scene. The 12-year-old was taken to hospital. Police are investigating the matter, but the motive for the shootings remains unknown at this stage.

COGTA MEC condemns shootings

Reacting to the tragic shootings, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi said he was saddened by the incident.

“The senseless murder of these women, including Induna Makgosi, indicates that something is fundamentally wrong and requires our urgent attention,” she said.

He called on law enforcement to leave no stone unturned in their quest to find the perpetrators.

Six shot dead in Eastern Cape

In a related incident, Briefly News reported that the Eastern Cape area was rocked by another shooting incident.

Six individuals were shot dead, and four others were being treated for injuries in hospitals after the latest shooting.

It comes a week after 18 people were gunned down in the Lusikisiki area when gunmen opened fire on two households.

