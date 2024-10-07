A head-on collision in KwaZulu-Natal claimed the lives of six people after two cars collided with each other at high speed

The incident happened on the R102 near Darnall, and six others sustained various injuries ranging from mild to severe

Those who were injured were taken to the hospital after paramedics stabilised their conditions on the scene

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.

Six people died during a head-on collision in KZN. Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

Source: Facebook

KWAZULU-NATAL — Six people were killed, and six others were injured during a head-on collision between two cars in KwaZulu-Natal this past weekend.

Accident claims 6 lives

The accident took place on 5 October 2024 in the evening. Two vehicles travelling at a high speed collided with each other on the R102 near Darnall. One person was critically injured, and five others sustained mild to serious injuries. Unfortunately, six others died on the scene as a result of the crash.

Five died on the scene, and a sixth was declared dead at the hospital. Paramedics worked to stabilise those who sustained injuries before transporting them to the hospital under advanced life-support paramedics' care.

SA sends condolences

Netixerns on Facebook passed condolences, and some discussed how dangerous the road was.

Siyanda Nkomo said;

"Condolences to the bereaved. I don't think I can ever drive on that stretch of road at night."

Sizwe S Khumalo said;

"It's sad how people lost their lives on this road due to reckless driving. Condolences to family and friends who lost their loved ones and a speedy recovery to those injured."

Edmara Sena Mthembu Gwala said:

"Condolences to the family members who've lost their loved ones."

Herashni Singh said:

"Sympathies to the families. Speedy recovery to the injured."

Graham Allardice said:

"All very well, relaying condolences. However, this is an ongoing occurrence."

2 die in Heritage Day crash

In a related article, Briefly News reported that two people died in a horrific accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Heritage Day.

Seventeen passengers were injured in the head-on collision between a bakkie and a taxi near Stanger.

Source: Briefly News