Two Johannesburg sex workers received life imprisonment for the murder of a client in Sandton in April 2019

The client and one of the women had begun bickering during sex, leading her to strangle him with a charging cable

JOHANNESBURG — The Gauteng High Court was emphatic in sentencing two Johannesburg sex workers to life imprisonment for murdering their client.

On 13 April 2019, the two women, Refilwe Mokgotlo and Julia Rihlampfu left Tshwane and went to an establishment in Fourways to look for clients.

Joburg sex workers get life for murder

They found a 29-year-old man, who agreed to leave with them back to his residence in Sandton.

On arrival at about 03:00, the man and Mokgotlo, 29, engaged in consensual sex while Rihlampfu, 33, was in another room.

The court heard that an altercation occurred between them during intercourse.

Mokgotlo subsequently strangled her client to death using a charging cable, according to the testimony of an investigating officer, Warrant Officer Mojapelo.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the sex workers stole several items and left the apartment.

"A family friend discovered his lifeless body after the deceased's father contacted them [following] repeated unsuccessful attempts to reach him.

"[Mokgotlo and Rihlampfu] were seen leaving in video footage from the complex, taking the deceased man's house keys with them.

"A cellphone cord was found around his neck," said Mahanjana.

She said the NPA welcomed the sentence, saying it reflected the severity of the crime and upheld justice for the victim and his family.

"Senior State Advocate Evelyn Moseki, providing aggravating circumstances, said the sex workers took advantage of the client's kindness after he took them back to his home and giving them food."

The court sentenced both Mokgotlo and Rihlampfu to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for robbery, and six months for theft.

SA offers colourful commentary

Mzansi onlookers had a mouthful to say about the stunning turn of events, slamming the criminal behaviour and commenting about what they had seen.

@Crasythings wrote:

"I'm speechless. I think the government should take a life for anyone who takes a life."

@Proudly012 said:

"Travelling from Pretoria to Fourways; chances are that they are the kind that spikes the drinks of their clients and steal their things. Dangerous!"

@MdloziniSifiso added:

"Strangled with a phone cord. That lady must be really strong to strangle a man."

