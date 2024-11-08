The South African Police Service in Limpopo arrested siblings for allegedly killing an infant

the incident allegedly happened one day after the child was born when the siblings reportedly stabbed the infant

South Africans were horrified when they learned of the death and condemned the incident

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Siblings are in jail for killing a little baby belonging to the younger sister. Image: Ashley Cooper

Source: Getty Images

GA-MALATJI, LIMPOPO — The South Afrivan Police Service jailed two siblings for killing a little baby.

Siblings arrested for infant murder

TimesLIVE reported that a 43-year-old brother and his 26-year-old sister were arrested in Ga-Malatji in Limpopo on 6 November 2024 after they were called to the scene of a gruesome crime where they found the body of a little baby.

Upon investigation they discovered that the 26-year-old, the mother of the infant, and her brother allegedly stabbed the infant with a sharp object one day after she was born. The woman reportedly gave birth to the child at home. They were linked to the crime and they were both thrown in jail. They are expected to appear before the Mankweng Magistrates Court soon.

Netizens horrified

South Africans on Facebook were heartbroken that the woman and her brother reportedly killed the infant.

Daniel Mthabela said:

"Those people are heartless."

Gabriel Benjiman said:

"Oh, God. Humanise us again."

Nhlanhla Womfana Mnisi said:

"I bet the brother was the father and was also going to be the uncle."

Juliana Mselemu asked:

"Why keep the pregnancy for the whole nine months if you don't want the baby? This is heartless."

Vui Lamor Aqui said:

"Most probably an inc*st baby. Pity the SA judiciary no longer has the interests of the country at heart."

Limpopo man murders infant

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a man from Limpopo reportedly murdered an 18-month old infant.

The man attacked his mother-in-law and his wife at an event. The mother-in-law had the baby on her back when the man tried to hack them with an axe. She was injured but the baby died from the attack.

Source: Briefly News