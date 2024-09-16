The South African Police Service in Limpopo is looking for a man who allegedly murdered a little child and tried to murder his wife and mother-in-law

The incident happened over the past weekend during a ceremony, where he attacked his mother-in-law and his wife

The mother-in-law had the baby on her back, and the baby died from the axe attack, leaving South Africans horrified

An axe attack in Limpopo left an infant dead. Images: Ashley Cooper and Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO — A Limpopo man reportedly killed his child, tried to kill his wife and mother-in-law and fled the scene. The South African Police Service is looking for him.

Limpopo man murders child

According to TimesLIVE, the man arrived at a ceremony in Lusaka Village in Ritavi on 14 September, where his wife, mother-in-law and child were. The mother-in-law had the baby on her back when he came in, armed with an axe, and started attacking.

He attacked the mother-in-law, and both the mom and the child sustained heavy injuries. He then attacked his wife before fleeing the scene. The paramedics rushed to the scene and took the injured to hospital. The child died in hospital.

South Africans horrified

Netizens on Facebook were shaken by the violent attack.

Soweto Ism Schism said:

"All the vulnerable and defenceless. Community order management is the answer."

Participatory economist said:

"So very sad. One wonders what drove this man to commit such madness of a crime."

Emmanuel Nxumalo said:

"Nobody is born evil like this. It's time the authorities look for root causes so it will be easier to find remedies."

Senzo BojelaSncono said;

"Limpopo needs an army."

Chippa Vk said:

"Some men are psychopaths."

