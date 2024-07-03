The South African Police Service arrested a man from the Free State who allegedly attacked his partner with an axe

The man reportedly found out that she was unfaithful to him and, in a fit of fury, attacked her, severely injuring her

He was charged with attempted murder after she opened a case against him after she was discharged

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A man from the Free State allegedly hacked his girlfriend after finding her with another man. Image: Hill Street Studios

Source: Getty Images

ROSENDAL, FREE STATE — A man from the Free State was thrown in jail after he was arrested for allegedly viciously attacking his girlfriend.

Man allegedly attacks girlfriend

TimesLIVE reported that the incident took place at Rosendal on 27 June. The South African Police Service's spokesperson in the province, Mmako Mophiring, said the 27-year-old woman's boyfriend visited her, and when he arrived, he found that she was with someone else in the bedroom.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He allegedly confronted and asked her what was happening, and a scuffle ensued. He reportedly produced a knife, but she disarmed him. He then allegedly got an axe and hit her with it on her head before strangling her. She managed to reach her home, and her sister contacted an ambulance. She opened a case on 2 July after the hospital discharged her. He was charged with attempted murder and is expected to appear before the Ficksburg Magistrates Court on 3 July.

SA stunned after worker hacks woman and son to death

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that an Alberton woman's gardener hacked her and her son to death in a gruesome incident.

The police were called to the scene after the partner returned and found that his girlfriend and child were hacked to death. The gardener then allegedly attacked him, but he managed to subdue her.

South Africans were hurt by the horrific death and prayed for the family of the woman. It later emerged that the boyfriend was allegedly involved in the death, and he, too, was arrested, leaving the nation stunned and in shock.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News