The African National Congress's Peter Mokaba Region Jossey Buthane has been charged with attempted murder

Buthane, who was the Economic Freedom Fighters' Limpopo chairperson before switching sides, was charged with the incident in which a little girl and several others were injured in Juju Valley in Polokwane

This was after the ANC and the EFF clashed after the ANC went on a door-to-door campaign in the predominantly-EFF area

Jossey Buthane handed himself over after the Juju Valley clash between the ANC and EFF. Images: @JosseyButhane/X and Caspar Benson/ Getty Images

Buthane was arrested and charged

According to the Polokwane Observer, Buthane was arrested after he handed himself over to the South African Police Service and was among several people arrested. This was after the EFF and the ANC clashed in Juju Valley in Polokwane. Two people, including a little girl, were shot during the clash on 20 May. The clashes happened while the ANC went on a door-to-door campaign in Juju Valley.

Although the ANC's regional spokesperson Adolph Rapetse confirmed his arrest, he insisted that EFF members were the agitators. He said that the EFF members attacked the ANC members and illegally barricaded the area, preventing any other political party from entering the area. The EFF leader, Julius Malema, condemned the incident and called for the matter to be investigated.

South Africans slam Buthane

Netizens commenting on @PolokwaneObserv's tweet condemned the incident.

Fighter Shebby Wa GaNkoana said:

"He messed with the wrong man. He didn't make proper consultation about the man he tried to provoke.."

Lesley Papago LJ & Kgonego said:

"He will suffer in Jail. His friends are waiting for him."

Free congo DR, Stop the genocide asked:

"IF the EFF barricaded any road and attacked them whilst doing door-to-door in Juju Valley, why didn't they call the police? The first citizen of Polokwane and his party took matters into their own hands. The Mayor must be charged as well."

Nomzy said:

"Let the law take its course. No one is above the law."

Bophelo section said:

"Let him rot in jail. How can he shoot a nine-year-old?"

