A member of the DA shocked the nation when she boldly stated that she missed Apartheid

The woman spoke during the party’s manifesto launch and compared the City of Tshwane’s CBD to when the apartheid government maintained it

South Africans roasted her and condemned her words in the strongest terms

A black member of the DA claimed she wanted apartheid to come back. Images: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Ekaterina Goncharova

South Africans were taken aback when a black member of the Democratic Alliance claimed that she wanted Apartheid back because the City of Tshwane’s CBD was dirty. South Africans refused to accept her words and heavily criticised her.

DA member wants Apartheid back

TimesLIVE alleged that the incident occurred during the DA’s manifesto launch in Tshwane. The woman, who claimed to be a party leader in the province, said she wanted Apartheid back. The woman identified herself as Olga and said sabotage prevented the DA from delivering service. She accused the African National Congress members in the City of soiling the DA’s name. During Apartheid, she said, she had a great life. She repeated that she wanted Apartheid to come back.

Apartheid has in the past destroyed the lives of black people through its systemic and systematic racism, which caused massive levels of poverty and suffering among black people. The country is still reeling from the legacy of Apartheid as the country is considered the most unequal society in the world, with the concentration of wealth skewed towards a minority in the country.

Mzansi is disappointed in the woman

South Africans on Facebook were disappointed in Olga’s statements.

Nthuseng Pedro Mokgoko said:

“Olga needs to invest time in educating herself about our history and sufferings in this Godforsaken land during that era.”

Zsndisile Molosi added:

“It is unfortunate for Olga to praise the apartheid system.”

Chimene Gino Du Toit remarked:

“We don’t need apartheid back. We need a government that will do what it says it will do for the people of South Africa.”

Jackson Kwakwa wrote:

“Olga is suffering from the Stockholm Syndrome.”

Pappas Sixtin Vlave MavulaVala added:

“Olga must have forgotten to take her medication today. Please forgive her.”

Frederick Goliath observed:

“We were never used to potholes because it was gravel roads.”

Kagiso Rakobane Maimela commented:

“When the stomach is louder than the brain.”

