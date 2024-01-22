ActionSA president Herman Mashaba praised the leader of the Bantustan Bophuthatswana leader, Lucas Mangope, for his leadership skills

Mashaba revealed that it was Mangope who orchestrated the building of Bophuthatswana University, now known as the North West University

Mashaba recalled that Mangope collected donations from the residents who paid for it to be built

ActionSA's president, Herman Mashaba, heaped praises on the leader of the apartheid-era bantustan of Bophuthatswana, Lucas Mangope, for playing a big part in the building of the Bophuthatswana University, which became the North West University. South Africans agreed with his comparison to the African National Congress's leadership.

ActionSA's Herman Mashaba praises Bantustan leader

According to eNCA, Mashaba defended himself against allegations that his statements were evidence of apartheid nostalgia. Mashaba slammed the ANC and, in so doing, praised Lucas Mangope for appealing to the residents of Bphuthatswana to help build the university. He tore into the ANC and said that when compared to the ANC, Mangope's leadership outshone that of the ANC.

"The current leadership is leadership. Are we expected to celebrate 28 million South Africans depending on the state, 80% of public school dysfunctions, 80 people being murdered in this country every day, and 11 women being r*ped? Is that the kind of South Africa we want? No. What we need to do is reflect."

Mashaba clarified that he, in no manner, was condoning apartheid and decried it as an evil system, but is still ashamed at what the current government is doing.

Herman Mashaba calls the ANC-led government a failure

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Herman Mashaba slammed the ANC-led government and called it a failure.

Mashaba spoke after the Mid-Term Budget Policy Speech by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane, which painted a bleak picture.

Mashaba said the government failed to employ people and improve the country's economic condition.

