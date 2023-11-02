The president of ActionSA, Herman Mashaba, spoke out against the minister of finance's Mid-Term Budget Policy Speech, which he delivered in Parliament recently

Mashaba lambasted the ruling party and said that they have failed to provide jobs and improve the economic condition of the country

South Africans expressed that they lost all hope in the government's ability to make any real change

Herman Mashaba slammed the ANC for being unable to create jobs and boost the economy. Images: Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ActionSA's president, Herman Mashaba, called out Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's Mid-Term Budget Policy Speech. Mashaba said that the plan would cause more harm to the poor and make the cost of living more expensive. South Africans agree with him and feel the ruling party is hurting the country.

Mashaba slams MTBPS

Enoch Godongwana delivered his MTBPS speech in Parliament on 1 November and announced that the government would cut spending and raise taxes. Mashaba slammed the government and said the African National Congress has run out of ideas to grow the economy and create employment.

In a statement posted on @Action4SA on X (formerly Twitter), Mashaba took the ANC and government to task for wanting to cast the nation into further debt.

Mashaba calls on SA to vote ANC out

The ActionSA president exclaimed that Godongwana's budget will cause more harm than good.

"ActionSA welcomes that infrastructure is the fastest-growing budget item but is deeply concerned that frontline services such as healthcare, policing and education will not receive similar support."

Mashaba urged South Africans to register to vote in 2024 to unseat the ruling political party. According to the Democratic Alliance, SA loses R80 million daily due to the ANC's corruption. Read the tweet here.

South Africans hopeless

Netizens commented that the ANC government has failed.

Mzala said:

“In other words, the ANC government has failed.”

Lehlogonolo added:

“We are a stagnant nation as a result of their mismanagement.”

Club_g remarked:

“And don’t forget more debt and not enough spending cuts. Embassies and VIP protection for what?”

Fred was unsurprised.

“Nothing new. What did we expect?”

King asked:

“How can the economy grow when the very same government allows criminals to come and set up factories that are manufacturing fake products? That economy is not paying tax and legitimate factories are cutting down on staff.”

Government to scrap municipalities' Eskom bills

