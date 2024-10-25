A high school learner had an emotional farewell with her favourite teacher, sharing the sad goodbye on TikTok

The video shows them hugging warmly, both smiling through their tears in a bittersweet moment

The young lady thanked her teacher for believing in her, and the video has captured Mzansi’s hearts

Eish, nothing hits harder than saying goodbye to someone who’s made a difference in your life.

Learner and teacher's goodbye

One high school learner recently shared her emotional farewell with her fave teacher, and TikTok was all in their feels about it.

The video uploaded to the account @_katlegomajoro captured the two hugging and smiling and the teacher even shed a few tears.

Teacher’s impact felt deeply

In the caption, the learner expressed her gratitude for the role her teacher had played in her life.

"Thank you for believing in me and for being such a positive influence. I'm excited to celebrate our accomplishments, knowing that your support has been a significant part of my journey. I love you, mother."

Mzansi people couldn’t help but gush over their special bond, with many wishing both of them well in life.

@mukelwa18 said:

"This thing ibhlungu, and then you feel like you can stay forever. 😭😭"

@nu.nu_nkie stated:

"But so sad at the same time, life without her physically present will be so hard but I know you’ll flourish just for her. 🥺"

@ملاك wrote:

"You’re never going to forget her, I swear."

@Nkateko shared:

"Ncaw, it's so emotional. 🥺❤️‍🩹 I also have that teacher who's a mother to me. 🥺❤️‍🩹"

@OneMalatsi commented:

"Literally how it felt having our last lesson."

@kurt_katlego30 pointed out:

"Yall look alike actually, beautiful relationship. 🥰"

@Bee mentioned:

"When the boy came for that hug it melted my heart even more. 🤗🤗 Let both your journeys be inspired with greatness."

@AmmFuture04 added:

"Who else watched this video more than twice? Ncaw this is so cute. 😭🫀❤️‍🩹🫂🙏"

