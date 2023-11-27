A couple surprised the maternity staff with gifts to express their gratitude for the exceptional care they received

The couple's heartfelt gesture was captured in a now-viral TikTok video that has garnered immense attention and praise

The couple's act of kindness serves as a reminder that even the smallest gestures of appreciation can make a world of difference

A couple expressed their gratitude to the maternity staff who helped deliver their four sons. Image: @janinechauke

A South African couple's heartwarming gesture of gratitude towards the maternity staff at a public healthcare centre in Tlhabane has won the hearts of many.

Couple spoils maternity staff

The couple, blessed with four sons, decided to express their immense appreciation for the exceptional care and support they received during their pregnancies and childbirth experiences.

Their heartfelt gesture was captured in a now-viral TikTok video that has garnered immense attention and praise. The video shows the couple, laden with flowers, gifts, and goodies, arriving at the healthcare centre to surprise the dedicated staff.

Upon their arrival, the couple was greeted with warm smiles, hugs, and genuine expressions of gratitude. The staff, touched by the couple's thoughtfulness, expressed their delight in being recognised for their unwavering commitment to providing quality maternity care.

The couple's decision to honour the maternity staff stems from their deep-rooted belief in acknowledging and appreciating the invaluable role healthcare professionals play in the lives of families.

Their act of kindness serves as a shining example of the power of gratitude and the positive impact it can have on others. It is a testament to the couple's values of empathy, appreciation, and recognising the importance of healthcare workers in the community.

Mzansi touched by couple's lovely gesture

The viral TikTok video has resonated with many, sparking a chorus of heartwarming comments and messages of appreciation for the maternity staff.

sthembile724 said:

"Syabonga enikwenzile kaningi ababongwa kodwa mkhulu umsebenzi abawenzayo God bless you guys ."

maloza78 replied:

"All nurses deserve kindness."

Thakhulia99 wrote:

"I owe a lady in Tembisa hospital i gave birth at 6and a half months the other nurses thought ny son won't make it she made sure she proved them wrong ."

Liyanaclare said:

"I also wanted to do it but I had no money. They were so good with me."

user6421323351292 commented:

"Queen Nandi Empangeni very professional ukube bengisazala bengophindela khona."

not Shathi replied:

"The way the other nurse ran for the baby first."

