A caring mother has taken to Twitter to show peeps a pencil drawing her son did of her and it bears no resemblance

South Africans told the lady they had the same done to them with their kids and posted hilarious pics done by their children

Many loving mothers got on the bandwagon and posted their kiddies' drawings from more than two decades ago

A mother shared this snap of a drawing her son did and Mzansi is in stitches. Image: @SweetPea1636/ Twitter

A nurse took to Twitter to share a photograph of her drawing her young son did of her and it looks nothing like the lady.

Peeps were quick to post pics of their own drawings and that of their children to show the woman she is not the only one who has experienced a with a kid.

Doting mother @SweetPea1636 captioned the pic:

“Apparently this is what I look like to my son.”

@k4lin44 reacted:

“This is what i look like to my students (I'm eating lasagna)."

@bellybuttonboy0 reacted:

“I thought you were yelling.”

@cheemsburbgerr added:

“This is what my mom looked like to me back in 4th grade.”

@Koredee___ reacted:

“He drew you as a TRex.”

@jmoraaa said:

“Don't feel bad, this is how my niece sees me. And no, that's not a hunchback, that's just my hoodie.”

@AuntieTired said:

“My daughter drew this about 13 years ago. said this is what I look like when I’m fussing. She’s 17 and according to her, nothing has changed.”

@ayisyenne added:

“Ok, but you kept it all these years ma'am!”

