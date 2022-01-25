“Endless Love”: Sweet Photo of Mom Supporting Her Son Gives SA the Warm Feels

A man took to social media to share a post of his supportive mom and said she wished him nothing but success

The photo together with a sweet caption was posted on Linkedin and has over 4 500 positive reactions

Online users have reacted with heartfelt and nostalgic comments about the value of their mothers to the post

A young man (@Manasseh B) posted a photo showing how appreciative he is of his supportive mother.

A man shared a beautiful post about his supportive mother on social media. Image: @Manasseh B / Linkedin

In the photo, his mom can be seen from the rear-view mirror of the car as he drives off. He captioned the Linkedin post:

“Nobody on the planet will wish you more success in life than your mother.”

There is truly nothing like a mother's love and the beautiful post resonated with many South Africans, who shared their comments:

Tom Onyango reacted:

“Endlessssssssssssss Love!”

Tryphena Nkana wrote:

“I lost my mother at age 10. I never knew how significant a mothers role was till I became a mother myself. I realised what a gap she left in my life. I'm happy for older women though have helped to fill that gap. Looking forward to being the woman waving at her son some day in the future. Thanks for sharing!”

Edwin Zulu said:

“Amen, although I lost my beloved mother about 22 years ago when she was just 50 and I was about 32 years.”

Zanele Khanyisile Ngcobo reacted:

“Like no one! I'm telling you.”

Alfred R Mahlavira said:

“As the distance widens so is he pain. These people were made by a special hand. A parent is what we are looking for in other persons.”

Maxwell Badimo commented:

“That's so true my guy and also treasure them while their still alive.”

Disang Quizer Reyakae said:

“This is true my brother, I remember how she used to collect fire wood to make fire and warm water so I can go to school. Now she lives like a queen.”

Tawedzera T. Masanganise replied:

“That's a lovely picture made me feel emotional a bit. Moms are the most refreshing gifts we have and seeing you leave and looking at her through the rear-view made my heart sink. I hope you gave her a long hug before leaving. Well done for visiting her.”

Mzansi man shows love to stepdad in sweet birthday post

In more supportive parent’s stories, Briefly News previously reported on a social media user, Xolani Cleo Majola, took to social media to share a sweet post in honour of his stepdad's birthday and detail the amazing role he has played in their family.

Sharing a lengthy message on Facebook he went into detail about the man that raised him since 1987.

“My brother and I were raised by my step-dad. Today (24 January) is his birthday and we affectionately call him "Baba" or "Bab' Ray!" This is the man who took my mom in as his beloved wife of now 29 years. An exceptional gentleman.

