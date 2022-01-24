A Mzansi man shared a sweet birthday post about the impact and role his stepdad has played in his life over the years

Xolani Cleo Majola went into detail on his Facebook post about the amazing qualities his stepdad possess

He also recalled the precious memories his family has shared over the years and said all role model stepdads deserved recognition

A social media user, Xolani Cleo Majola, took to social media to share a sweet post in honour of his stepdad's birthday and detail the amazing role he has played in their family.

Xolani Cleo Majola shared a post about his amazing step dad.

Sharing a lengthy message on Facebook he went into detail about the man that raised him since 1987.

“My brother and I were raised by my step-dad. Today (24 January) is his birthday and we affectionately call him "Baba" or "Bab' Ray!" This is the man who took my mom in as his beloved wife of now 29 years. An exceptional gentleman.

“He taught us manners, patience, kindness, and hardwork. He inspired us to cook. A man cooking back in 1987 was a novelty. A man washing his wife's clothes back then was unheard of. We met him when we were in our early teenage years, today we are in our mid and late 40's. He is still with his wife, mom, and living out this thing called life,” said Xolani.

He also commented on how aspirational the humour his step dad and mom shared.

“He came at a point when Sanele Majola (Sanele) and I were desperate for a father figure. Siyanda Ntanzi was lucky because he was born into this stability. Bab' Ray successfully moulded us into men you see and celebrate today,” he said.

He also joked about how laidback his parents were about meeting his girlfriends.

“A stepfather is a father, not a substitute. A stepfather is not half a man. A stepfather is a man and father with vision. Bab' Ray raised his blended family well, 5 boys and 1 girl, “ said a grateful Xolani.

