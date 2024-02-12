A heartwarming TikTok video captured a surprise marriage proposal in a shopping centre in Rosebank

The way the guy popped the question grabbed South Africans' attention and left them smiling from ear to ear

Congratulations and well-wishes for the newly engaged couple are flowing in the comments section

A man pulled off a public proposal in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Image: @mamiwiththedreads

Talk about a proposal that stole the spotlight! One guy pulled out all the stops to pop the question to his beloved in a busy shopping centre in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Johannesburg couple gets engaged

As the lovebirds were walking, a guitarist appeared and serenaded them with a romantic tune that set the stage for the big moment.

The girlfriend began to weep as her partner got down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage.

Touch of respect

What melted hearts was the guy's respectful demeanour throughout the proposal. He is seen in the video uploaded by @mamiwiththedreads_ taking off his cap and wearing his jacket to honour the moment.

Watch the video below:

SA congratulates newly engaged couple

The video spread like wildfire on TikTok, and congratulations poured in from viewers who were moved by the couple's love story.

@NqobileSamukelisiwe mentioned:

"This man loves and respects you he took off his cap and wore a jacket. You found yourself a good man mommy. Congratulations "

@malimartinii wrote:

"I have the dress only missing a proposal. "

@oram.xoxo said:

"The blazer and cap thing was a big fat yes from me. Congratulations you guys. "

@lapru11 commented:

"Him wearing the blazer to honour the moment was top tier. "

@lexcite posted:

"His mama raised him right. I wish you two a long successful happy marriage. "

@phindile stated:

"May the good Lord keep y’all together forever. This is so beautiful. "

@Karisa_makh added:

"The girlies are winning this season. I'm loving this side of TikTok. ♥️"

@Chrissy mentioned:

"So beautiful. Best of luck to both of you in this new venture of life together."

