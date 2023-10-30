SA Man Surprises Girlfriend With Public Marriage Proposal, TikTok Video Intrigues Mzansi: “Say Yes”
- One man gathered the courage to ask for his lovely girlfriend in front of onlookers to marry him
- The video of the public marriage proposal was shared on social media and served relationship goals
- Viewers swooned over the woman's reaction to her bae getting on one knee and pulling out a ring in the restaurant
A courageous man publicly proposed to his girlfriend in a public restaurant
The proposal video gained traction on social media, and gave people hope about love.
Couple's engagement video trends
The TikTok footage shared by @princess_confi garnered 198,000 views and generated positivity about relationships.
The lady's composed reaction to the proposal stood out. She accepted the ring with a beaming smile like she knew the moment was coming,
Preparation or a proposal
Relationship experts say people should avoid proposal in public before discussing marriage their your partners.
While the intention to surprise someone with a public proposal may be well-meaning, it's unfair to out the other person in a situation where they may feel compelled to say yes due to the public pressure.
Watch the video below:
SA touched by sweet proposal
Viewers were touched by the sweet and simple proposal at the restaurant.
See some of the comments below:
@_being.rudy said:
"Congratulations! What therefore God has joined together, let not man separate (Mark 10:9)"
@chappie stated:
"For once something not staged her reaction was genuine."
@lesleyngidi posted:
"I love how surprised she was."
@themasky6 commented:
"Say yes, it will only happen once."
@stofoza noted::
"Forever yena."
@derrickzulu795 mentioned:
"Looks like she knew that this would happen soon."
@claytondedonpeacock shared:
"This is my plan. I want a woman that's calm like this I don't want a show of passing out."
@user85113054 added:
"I'm out here thinking who's that sister with a two-piece that just passed back there? Guys also wanna marry. Congratulations. "
