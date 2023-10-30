One man gathered the courage to ask for his lovely girlfriend in front of onlookers to marry him

The video of the public marriage proposal was shared on social media and served relationship goals

Viewers swooned over the woman's reaction to her bae getting on one knee and pulling out a ring in the restaurant

A couple got engaged at a restaurant.

Source: TikTok

A courageous man publicly proposed to his girlfriend in a public restaurant

The proposal video gained traction on social media, and gave people hope about love.

Couple's engagement video trends

The TikTok footage shared by @princess_confi garnered 198,000 views and generated positivity about relationships.

The lady's composed reaction to the proposal stood out. She accepted the ring with a beaming smile like she knew the moment was coming,

Preparation or a proposal

Relationship experts say people should avoid proposal in public before discussing marriage their your partners.

While the intention to surprise someone with a public proposal may be well-meaning, it's unfair to out the other person in a situation where they may feel compelled to say yes due to the public pressure.

Watch the video below:

SA touched by sweet proposal

Viewers were touched by the sweet and simple proposal at the restaurant.

See some of the comments below:

@_being.rudy said:

"Congratulations! What therefore God has joined together, let not man separate (Mark 10:9)"

@chappie stated:

"For once something not staged her reaction was genuine."

@lesleyngidi posted:

"I love how surprised she was."

@themasky6 commented:

"Say yes, it will only happen once."

@stofoza noted::

"Forever yena."

@derrickzulu795 mentioned:

"Looks like she knew that this would happen soon."

@claytondedonpeacock shared:

"This is my plan. I want a woman that's calm like this I don't want a show of passing out."

@user85113054 added:

"I'm out here thinking who's that sister with a two-piece that just passed back there? Guys also wanna marry. Congratulations. "

