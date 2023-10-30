Global site navigation

SA Man Surprises Girlfriend With Public Marriage Proposal, TikTok Video Intrigues Mzansi: “Say Yes”
SA Man Surprises Girlfriend With Public Marriage Proposal, TikTok Video Intrigues Mzansi: "Say Yes"

by  Hilary Sekgota
  • One man gathered the courage to ask for his lovely girlfriend in front of onlookers to marry him
  • The video of the public marriage proposal was shared on social media and served relationship goals
  • Viewers swooned over the woman's reaction to her bae getting on one knee and pulling out a ring in the restaurant

SA man proposed to girlfriend
A couple got engaged at a restaurant. Image: @princess_confi
Source: TikTok

A courageous man publicly proposed to his girlfriend in a public restaurant

The proposal video gained traction on social media, and gave people hope about love.

Couple's engagement video trends

The TikTok footage shared by @princess_confi garnered 198,000 views and generated positivity about relationships.

The lady's composed reaction to the proposal stood out. She accepted the ring with a beaming smile like she knew the moment was coming,

Preparation or a proposal

Relationship experts say people should avoid proposal in public before discussing marriage their your partners.

While the intention to surprise someone with a public proposal may be well-meaning, it's unfair to out the other person in a situation where they may feel compelled to say yes due to the public pressure.

Watch the video below:

SA touched by sweet proposal

Viewers were touched by the sweet and simple proposal at the restaurant.

See some of the comments below:

@_being.rudy said:

"Congratulations! What therefore God has joined together, let not man separate (Mark 10:9)"

@chappie stated:

"For once something not staged her reaction was genuine."

@lesleyngidi posted:

"I love how surprised she was."

@themasky6 commented:

"Say yes, it will only happen once."

@stofoza noted::

"Forever yena."

@derrickzulu795 mentioned:

"Looks like she knew that this would happen soon."

@claytondedonpeacock shared:

"This is my plan. I want a woman that's calm like this I don't want a show of passing out."

@user85113054 added:

"I'm out here thinking who's that sister with a two-piece that just passed back there? Guys also wanna marry. Congratulations. "

TikTok video of woman’s epic engagement proposal in Cape Town Winelands leaves Mzansi shook: "Like a movie"

In another article, Briefly News reported that in a truly breathtaking engagement proposal, a woman recently captivated the hearts of onlookers in Cape Town's picturesque Winelands. With an epic display of romance, her partner pulled out all the stops to create a moment that would be etched in their memories forever.

Palesa Tembe uploaded a TikTok video of her beautiful proposal. The couple embarked on a helicopter ride over the scenic

Source: Briefly News

