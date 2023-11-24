A South African woman from Durban shared a video on TikTok showing how her boyfriend spoiled her with a car

The couple met at a Durban nightclub, and the woman gave her number to her now-boyfriend

Many women were left in awe of the woman's post and shared how they would be considering clubbing from now on as a potential place to meet a good suitor

A woman shared how lucky she was in love after meeting a man at a Durban nightclub. Image: @nolwaziie_n/Instagram

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman from Durban was the envy of many ladies when she took to social media to share how a man she met in the club spoils her.

Woman meets man who spoiled her with a car

A video posted on TikTok by @nolwaziienonto shows the young woman sharing how she gave her now-boyfriend her number after they had gone clubbing.

The video swicthes to show her at the dealership standing next to a stunning car supposedly bought by her loving boyfriend.

The woman even thanked the club in which she met her man.

"I respect Clubs especially Envy ♥️@ENVY DURBAN," the post was captioned.

Watch the video below:

SA ladies react to the video

Many women were left in awe of the woman's post and shared how they would be considering clubbing from now on as a potential place to meet a good suitor.

M A K H U, I replied:

"My current boyfriend nayo sahlangana khona, ingitotosa okweqanda ingane yabantu."

@Lungi_Mlambo said;

"Lol ziyabuya lapha congratulations sis ."

syamthanda commented:

"I met him at envy but I got a baby instead of a car@Kuhle M_."

Tee said:

"It’s her also tagging the club Congratulations mama."

user4044912685654 replied:

"Story time girl ."

Handipha wrote:

"Kusukela this weekend sengizohamba ama club ."

Nothando Nzama said:

"Mase abantu bathi clubbing is wrong. Kunjan makunje Congrats lovey."

Woman finds love with taxi driver after

In another story, Briefly News reported that a beautiful South African woman took to social media to share a video showing how her taxi driver boyfriend treats her like an absolute princess.

In the TikTok video, @thembiek1 is treated to weekly dinner dates, surprise birthday celebrations, flowers and gifts, and free taxi rides to all her workshops.

In the post, she revealed that the relationship started with her taking a chance and agreeing to give her number to the taxi driver, who proved quite romantic.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News