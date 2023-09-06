South African woman shared how she found love with a taxi driver whom she gave her number

A beautiful South African woman took to social media to share a video showing how her taxi driver boyfriend treats her like an absolute princess.

A woman gave a taxi driver her number and has been receiving spoils from him since. Image: @thembiek1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman shows how her taxi driver bae spoils her

In the TikTok video, @thembiek1 is seen being treated to weekly dinner dates, surprise birthday celebrations, flowers and gifts, and free taxi rides to all her workshops.

In the post, she revealed that the relationship started with her taking a chance and agreeing to give her number to the taxi driver, who proved to be quite a romantic.

Watch the cute video below:

The woman's post is a reminder that love can be found in unexpected places. It's not always about finding someone who is wealthy or successful. Sometimes, the most romantic relationships are the ones that start with a simple gesture of kindness.

South Africans react to the TikTok video

Many netizens gushed at how loving @thembiek1's taxi driver boyfriend was. Others couldn't help but compare @thembiek1 to the character of MaHlomu on the Showmax TV show called The Wife, who was in love with a taxi driver.

Nokuthula Shabangu commented:

"Ngitholeleni odriver nkosiyami."

Paballo “Ironwoman” Kgware responded:

"Ngizok’shaya Mahlomu ❤️."

jaysikhakhane replied:

"Banayo imali benjalo ."

kweyamaingiphile commented:

"Awu hlomu."

Makamelo Melz Gceba wrote:

"My husband bandla. He was a taxi driver when I met him. Guys, these people know how to treat a woman... I'm expecting baby number 3."

MaMshengu_oZothile said:

"Been there, done that, forever grateful ❤️Mans taught me how to drive hustle and was my biggest motivator God bless these loving men ."

MaMsomi responded:

"Bathong Hlomu ."

Student shares how taxi drivers forced her to kiss Bolt driver to prove he is her uncle

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young woman took to social media to share how a group of taxi drivers forced her to kiss her Bolt driver.

The ongoing conflict between e-hailing drivers and taxi operators has yet to be resolved, even though e-hailing services have become increasingly popular in South Africa.

In several areas of Gauteng, e-hailing drivers are prohibited from picking up or dropping off passengers, as taxi operators accuse them of stealing their customers.

