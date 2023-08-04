A video of a young woman explaining a stressful ordeal between her Bolt driver and a group of taxi drivers has gone viral

The TikTok video shows her explaining how she found herself in a position of lying about her driver being her uncle

The taxi drivers forced her to kiss the 'uncle' to prove they were truly related leaving netizens amused

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A young woman took to social media to share how a group of taxi drivers forced her to kiss her Bolt driver.

A young woman detailed how taxi drivers forced her to kiss a Bolt driver. Image: @perkycorlett0/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to IOL, the ongoing conflict between e-hailing drivers and taxi operators has yet to be resolved, even though e-hailing services have become increasingly popular in South Africa.

In several areas of Gauteng, e-hailing drivers are prohibited from picking up or dropping off passengers, as taxi operators accuse them of stealing their customers.

Young woman shares experience of tax drivers forcing her to kiss Bolt driver

@perkycorlett0 posted a video on TikTok explaining how she had requested a Bolt to take her to campus after the bus had left her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

@perkycorlett0 explains that the Bolt driver told her that the taxi drivers would likely cancel her trip because they don't want e-hailing drivers transporting students to school. However, she continued with the trip.

When they got to a robot intersection they were approached by taxi drivers who demanded her to get out of the car when they suspected it was a Bolt. The lady was encouraged to lie and say that the driver was her uncle to which the taxi drivers then told her to kiss him if it really is her uncle.

Watch the video below:

South Africans react to the video with light-hearted banter

mimi :) replied:

"The AUDACITY of these taxi drivers‼️it’s so infuriating."

yandz ntamane wrote:

"No but why would you kiss your uncle???."

Makatso commented:

"Mina they asked me to kiss the Bolt driver to prove that he's my boyfriend and I kissed him guyz‍♀️‍♀️."

Oddwardo the first commented:

"The taxi drivers are out of hand."

Umalubanyana said:

"They also do this in DBN. Eyy."

Lerato Modiba said:

" I’m so sorry you went through that! Did you kiss him though?"

Cape Town commuters stranded after taxi strike, woman shares video of walking from Maitland to Gugulethu

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young lady took to social media to share how she and many other commuters were left stranded and forced to walk on foot due to the pending taxi strike in Cape Town.

A video posted on TikTok by @zoe_dlw shows many people looking stranded with no taxis in sight. Others are also seen walking together in groups as they make their way to their given destinations.

@zoe_dlw shared that she had to walk from Maitland to Gugulethu as she had no alternative transport.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News