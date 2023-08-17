A South African woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a video about how her long-lost brother stole from her after she took him in

Netizens were amused by the woman's story and shared their own experiences of being let down by siblings

The woman's story has sparked a debate about the importance of family and the risks of reconnecting with long-lost relatives

Siblings are often the first friends that we have, and they can provide us with a lifetime of love and companionship. They are part of our family, and they help us to feel like we are part of something bigger than ourselves.

Mzansi people could relate to a woman's story of being robbed by her long-lost brother. Image: @thando.v/TikTok

Mzansi woman shares how her brother let her down after reuniting with him

A young woman who went out of her way to reunite with her long-lost brother, was humbled when the man proved he had no intentions to have a genuine relationship with her.

A video posted on TikTok by Thando.V shows her laughing in disbelief as she reveals that she went to find her brother and invite him inter her home, only for him to steal some of her and disappear again.

Thando.V also shared that her brother left a note saying "hade mei bru" (sorry my bru)."

South Africans react to the video with funny commentary

Many netizens were amused by the woman's story and responded with banter. Others also shared similar experiences in the comments section.

@Zee responded:

"Mine is currently in prison. so tempted to bail him out, but he sold so many things at home. Lapho, it's just me and him. We've got no one."

@Nicole wrote:

"He's teaching you not to let strangers in the house sorry mma."

@Lwazi Monyetsane commented:

"Advice from my late Aunt was to never go looking for siblings you never knew about - cause they may not be what you hope for. My dad has 5 "lost kids.""

@BONIEY MATILDA ❤️ replied:

"Mine came to visit while I went out with friends he took my laptop, new shoes, and my spare phone. Yoh, I never cried. I crode

@You wrote:

"At least he apologised ."

@Nompumelelo:

"That's why he was lost."

