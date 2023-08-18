A woman showed people how she deals with loadshedding with the help of her loving boyfriend

The TikTokker made a video celebrating that she can study despite scheduled power cuts after her partner came up with a great idea

Many people were entertained by the video showing the princess treatment this young woman received

A lady told online users she does not suffer through a loadshedding schedule thanks to her man. Power cuts in South Africa can last for hours or days, and this babe got a break from it.

A TikTok video shows a woman in a hotel room her boyfriend booked to help her study and avoid loadshedding. Image: @zama_naomii

Source: TikTok

The lady who made the video of how she deals with loadshedding received 47 000 likes. There were many comments from people who thought she was showing off an enviable lifestyle.

Woman studies in hotel during loadshedding

@zama_naomii posted a video of herself in a hotel room and explained that she was there because of Eskom loadshedding. The young lady said she was not interested in waiting hours for her electricity to come back because she needed to study. Watch the clip below to see her celebrate after her boyfriend got her hotel booking to solve her problem:

TikTok viewers envy woman

This lady's video about her boyfriend got lots of eyes on it. People left hundreds of comments, and many admitted that they would want a similar life.

belzy4 said:

"He is for keeps, A man that invests in your future is the best."

cleox_xxi wrote:

"My ex used to book me into a 5 star."

lithemba mfuko added:

"As he should, oh my word, love this for you beautiful girl."

M commented:

"Nah which level is this one?."

Miss More gushed:

"He’s a keeper."

Loadshedding has South Africans frustrated

Power cuts by Eskom have been common in South Africa for years. Online users deal with loadshedding through hilarious jokes and memes.

According to BBC, South Africa is experiencing its worst-ever power cuts - up to 16 hours a day. The roots of the problem lie in poor management, corruption and sabotage.

