A young woman took to social media to share how she managed to evade being without electricity

Stay-at-home girlfriend Zoe decided to check into a hotel with her man, where they enjoyed good food and leisure

According to Zoe, living in Mzansi is an extreme sport, and peeps were amazed at how comfortable her life is

While the rest of us suffer the woes of loadshedding and cable theft, one lucky babe decided to check into a hotel when she couldn't take being out of electricity.

Mzansi stay at home girlfriend, Zoe decided to check into a hotel after being frustrated with being without electricity. Image: @trullyzoe_/TikTok

Source: Instagram

Stay-at-home girlfriend Zoe took to TiKTok to share a video revealing how she spent the day with her bae at the Radisson Red Hotel in Johannesburg after being frustrated with not having electricity for more than 24 hours.

According to BBC, South Africa is experiencing its worst-ever power cuts - up to 16 hours a day. The roots of the problem lie in poor management, corruption and sabotage.

Zoe took viewers on a brief tour of the hotel room and also showed what they ate and got up to during their stay including watching some K-drama series and hitting the gym.

She captioned the post:

"Day in the life of a stay-at-home girlfriend! Whoooo chile living in South Africa is an extreme sport. We are hotel living because of a cable what but we ended up having a lovely staycation."

What is a stay-at-home girlfriend?

It's a concept, a lifestyle and a viral TikTok trend. According to The Standard, Gen Z women without kids opt out of the workforce to cook, clean and post. The “stay-at-home girlfriend” is a new trend that originated on TikTok. It is a trend that’s been sparking equal parts outrage, consternation and envy.

SA peeps react to Zoe's lifestyle

Living the soft life is the dream of many. It is no wonder many netizens flooded Zoe's post with manifestion, dreaming to have a life similar to hers.

Sharon Dube commented:

"Now I understand why they are so mad . Girl, you are living your best life ❤️."

user754749209260 responded:

"When I don’t have electricity I pray it comes back and that’s it ."

keonkie said:

"This is why they mad mad love it."

The Favored One replied:

"I manifest this life....Amen!!"

KayRams commented:

"Nothing ever sunk in more than when you said “we’re gonna stay here for as long as it takes...” ."

vamheta said:

"Dear God, remember me also...."

Dineo M wrote:

"Girls who knew they deserve better and they went for it sprinkle sprinkle."

