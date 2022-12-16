Mzansi TikTok star and domestic worker Thembi and her amazing employers, the Wentzels, have warmed South African hearts with their amazing relationship.

Thembi and Malcolm's relationship has restored hope in Mzansi hearts. Image: TikTok / Malcolm Wentzel

With so many domestic workers being treated like far less than they are, enduring wages below the minimum, and hostile and hardworking environments, among many other heart-breaking issues… seeing Thembi live her best life has been a breath of fresh air.

Briefly News has been following the amazing moment Malcolm shares of Thembi and his family, and you guys, our readers, have loved them too.

Here are just a few of the awesome stories that showed the inspiring relationship Thembi shares with the Wentzels':

Mzansi TikTok star and domestic worker Thembi has Mzansi in stitches as she grooves into the weekend

Being family, Thembi is always welcomed at any after-hour events the Wentzels might be hosting, and as part of the festivities, not as help.

Malcolm once shared a clip of Thembi partying it up with them and it warmed hearts.

Mzansi TikTok star and domestic worker Thembi lives soft life with employer, a day at the spa for the girls

Malcolm took to Twitter with a picture of his helper Thembi and his gorgeous wife living their best life at the spa.

It is not every day you see a domestic worker living the soft life with their employer, and we love it!

Malcolm and Thembi from TikTok clap back at hater and puts him in his place with savage burn

Once someone tried to take a dig at Malcolm and Thembi’s awesome relationship and got shut down swiftly.

The social media user told Malcolm to build Thembi a mansion – he let them know he’s already built her a lush home and bought her a car, so they are far behind. Ishu!

TikTok star Thembi crashes at Wentzels after partying hard, wakes up with a hangover and doesn’t want to work

Thembi once got a little too festive at a party at the Wentzels and ended up passing out in their spare room. Malcolm found this hilarious and shared it on TikTok.

Mzansi peeps loved how chill he was about it. Another awesome Thembi and Malcolm moment!

Mzansi TikTok star and domestic worker Thembi gets saved by employer Malcolm when the debt collectors call

Malcolm got harassed by debt collectors thanks to Thembi. Confronting sis while on a call to one, Malcolm covered for her and it was epic!

