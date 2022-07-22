Thembi is a Mzansi TikTok star and domestic worker who has the best and most caring employers ever

Malcolm Wentzel, Thembi’s employer, shared a photo of his wife and helper enjoying a day at the spa

The people of Mzansi love watching the videos Malcolm posts of Thembi and think the relationship they share is golden

Domestic workers become part of the family, and that rings true for the Wentzels’. Thembi just spent the day at the spa with her employer instead of cleaning and folding laundry like she normally does.

Thembi is well loved and cared for by her sweet employers, the Wentzel family. Image: Twitter / @WentzelMalcolm

Source: Twitter

Many domestic workers are ill-treated. However, there are some employers, like the Wentzel family, who are changing that narrative and setting a sterling example.

Malcolm Wentzel took to Twitter with a picture of his helper Thembi and his gorgeous wife living their best life at the spa. While Thembi is their domestic worker, she has become part of the family, and they believe she too deserves a little spoil every now and then.

“Double trouble ... Wifey and Thembi, enjoy ladies.”

The people of Mzansi pray that they come back as Thembi in their next life

Having seen how amazingly the Wentzel family treats Thembi in all the cool TikTok clips they share, people cannot thank them enough for showing such humility. Thembi has definitely won the prize for having the best employers, and peeps are hoping they too will be as lucky.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@KingMabeko4 said:

“Benefits of becoming best friends with your boss... ”

@MartinMaitu said:

“We must admit, Thembi has beaten all of us in choosing her employer. Job title and level of pay is not everything, the environment and the relations matter even more. May this family prosper. Thembi 10: Us 0.”

@Tsigwili said:

@MosopjadiM said:

An emotional post about domestic workers hits Mzansi in the feels: “We are just domestics, the maid”

In related news, Briefly News reported that domestic workers have been treated harshly for many years, and while laws have been set to help prevent this, it still happens.

They go by many names - domestics, maids, nannies, helpers - but they're all the same. Some are treated like the gold they are, and others as if the employer is doing them a service and not the other way around.

Marcia du Pont took to Facebook with a poem by Herman H Le Roux about domestic workers that is sure to leave you feeling all kinds of emotions. The poem explains the lives of domestics from both the good and bad views. While some are treated well, they still face many struggles.

Source: Briefly News