Rachel Kolisi shared a 2018 vs 2022 post of her beautiful family, reflecting on all that has changed over the years

The Kolisis might have grown and faced many challenges; however, their faith in God has kept them close and moving forward

The people of Mzansi showered their favourite fam with love, filling the comment section with sweet messages

The Kolisi clan is one of Mzansi’s favourite families. Rachel Kolisi took to social media with a 2018 vs 2022 picture post of her fam, reminding everyone that there is so much to be grateful for.

Rachel Kolisi could not be more grateful to God for giving her the family that she has.

Source: Instagram

While the past couple of years has been totally insane with global pandemics, lootings, war, floods, and so much more, there have been a lot of blessings too.

Rachel shared a 2018 vs 2022 picture post, and it is crazy to see how much her and Siya’s two babies have grown. Time definitely does change a lot of things, but one thing that will never change is the unbreakable bond the Kolisi fam shares.

“2018 vs 2022 Insane to think of everything that’s happened in between.

“One thing remains certain. God is so good, and his plans for your life will exceed your wildest expectations. ❤️”

The people of Mzansi marvel over the inspiring Kolisi fam

The Kolisi family have won the hearts of Mzansi with the undeniable love they share for one another. People love seeing this family together as they are a true inspiration of what unconditional love truly means.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments fans left:

@anagomarketing said:

“Amen, sister! When we surrender our plans and trust Him, life is so much better ”

@selwynsaint said:

“Love to you guys ❤️”

@krissyr143 said:

“How the kiddies have grown ”

@dedre71 said:

“Beautiful Family God bless you and your good works.”

@thomson_jane said:

“SAs first family indeed. Stay strong ❤️”

