Siya, Rachel and the rest of the Kolisis took part in an epic dance and singing video along with Cheslin Kolbe

They sang Louis Theroux's Jiggle Jiggle she showed off their epic dance moves at a luxury hotel where they spent the weekend

Social media users loved the video, particularly how the teenagers looked absolutely mortified and were totally embarrassed by their parents

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Kolisis are constantly setting family and couple goals for South Africa and once again they have done something to put a smile on people's faces.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi shared a video with their whole family and they even invited Cheslin Kolbe to join in on the fun.

The Kolisi clan showed off their choreography as they sang and danced to Louis Theroux's 'Jiggle Jiggle'. Photo credit: @siyakolisi, @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

They were staying at Angala South Africa, a boutique hotel where homely luxury blends with the pristine beauty of nature.

They danced as best they could, with Rachel giving it plenty like she always does. They all sang Louis Theroux's hit 'rap' song Jiggle Jiggle with hilarious consequences.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social media users react to the heartwarming family moment

melindadkf:

"Maybe stick to rugby...."

nono87651:

"The teenagers are embarrassed ."

biancadw97:

"This video is probably the best video I’ve ever seen! gotta love the K’s ."

lusanda_dladla_01:

"Same guys be running through every opponent in that bok jersey ay."

sunnytembani:

" it’s Kylah, Rach, Ches and Siya for me! They are in it to win it!."

maronto_maj:

"Shame you are embarrassing umntana(far right)."

“What in the offbeat is going on sir”: Siya Kolisi & gang bust moves, Mzansi LOL

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Siya and Rachel Kolisi are raising a troop of incredible little human beings. The fam got together to film a viral dance challenge which now has the people of Mzansi in fits of laughter. The Kolisis are EVERYTHING!

The Kolisi family have become a Mzansi fave. Not only because Siya is your Springbok captain, but because of the undeniable love, acceptance and true roots of the essence of family that they display.

Rachel took to her TikTok with a clip showing the family trying to coordinate a viral dance challenge, LOL. Siya started prematurely, Liphelo was just vibing, the younger kids and Rachel did not do too badly, but Liyema was clearly the one to follow. This fam is just golden!

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News