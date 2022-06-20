Siya and Rachel Kolisi have a home filled with love and this dance challenge clip is just more proof of that

Rachel posted the clip to her TikTok showing the whole fam getting involved in a viral dance challenge

While the Kolisi fam was everywhere, the people of Mzansi could not get enough of their infectious energy

Siya and Rachel Kolisi are raising a troop of incredible little human beings. The fam got together to film a viral dance challenge which now has the people of Mzansi in fits of laughter. The Kolisis are EVERYTHING!

Siya and Rachel Kolisi have the most beautiful family with so much love and positive energy. Image: Instagram / @rachelkolisi

The Kolisi family have become a Mzansi fave. Not only because Siya is your Springbok captain, but because of the undeniable love, acceptance and true roots of the essence of family that they display.

Rachel took to her TikTok with a clip showing the family trying to coordinate a viral dance challenge, LOL. Siya started prematurely, Liphelo was just vibing, the younger kids and Rachel did not do too badly, but Liyema was clearly the one to follow. This fam is just golden!

The people of Mzansi laugh at the Kolisi dance challenge chaos

Ah, what a beautiful sight it is to see a family come together. While the Kolisis clearly won’t be the next SA’s Got Talent winners, their love and vibe are what have stolen the hearts of Mzansi.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Michh said:

“Siya, what in the offbeat is going on sir ”

@jasonf1 said:

“This is literally the South African Royal Family, don’t @ me❤️”

@user9262553864300 said:

“Different songs playing in everyone’s ear.”

@kourtneykourtney22 said:

“Everyone got a different memo.”

@Dotty said:

“@siya @rachelkolisi is catching up to you with her moves now ”

Siya Kolisi has Mzansi busting as he shares how his kids chose gifts for themselves on Father's Day: "Kunzima"

In related news, Briefly News reported that South African Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi had social media users giggling at his dismay after his children decided to make Father’s Day about themselves being spoiled by daddio instead of the other way around.

Father's Day is a holiday of honouring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society. Many, young and old, honour the day by showering their fathers with gifts and sweet gestures as a token of appreciation for all that they do.

It is no wonder why a poor Siya was left defeated when his little ones were browsing online for what they wanted from him.

