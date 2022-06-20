Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi shared a Father’s Day post showing how his children chose to honour the day

He shared an Instagram post that showed two of his kids browsing online for gifts for themselves instead of for him

Kolisi expressed his defeat in a funny caption and many Mzansi netizens were left amused by his post

South African Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi had social media users giggling at his dismay after his children decided to make Father’s Day about themselves being spoiled by daddio instead of the other way around.

Siya Kolisi was expected to get prezzies for his little ones on Father's Day. Image: @siyakolisi/Instagram

Father's Day is a holiday of honouring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society. Many, young and old, honour the day by showering their fathers with gifts and sweet gestures as a token of appreciation for all that they do.

It is no wonder why a poor Siya was left defeated when his little ones were browsing online for what they wanted from him.

“I’m pretty sure it’s supposed to be the other way around but they are choosing presents for themselves on Father’s Day eish Madoda kunzima Kodwa spending time with them is healing to me (#sometimes) #HappyFathersDay,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Many Mzansi netizens were left amused by the post as they responded with laughs and sweet messages.

Hannahsadiki wrote:

“Happy Father’s Day❤️ They are your gifts from God.”

Andrewmatsimele responded:

“Lol, haha, you the best king... keep putting smiles on their faces.”

Iglooillusion said:

“Have a blessed day with your little ones. I guess as adults we already have the most important things in life; God and our partners (although I am single and ok with that), our children, and having friends and family who love us .”

Pinaroos commented:

“Priceless ❤️."

khoigeek replied:

“Blessed Fathers Day.”

Source: Briefly News