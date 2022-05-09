Siya Kolisi decided to sing for his wife Rachel on Mother’s Day as her request was “a live performance”

Posting the sweet and funny clip to social media, Siya thanked Rachel deeply for being an exceptional mother

The people of Mzansi could not get enough of the gesture and gushed over the family in the comment section

Siya and Rachel Kolis are one of Mzansi’s favourite couples. Rachel wanted a live performance for Mother’s Day and we are not quite sure Siya understood exactly what she meant… however, his gesture was sweet nonetheless.

Siya Kolisi sang for Rachel on Mother's Day and Mzansi just loved it. Image: Instagram /@siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel is a superwoman who was born to be a mother. Not only is she the best mother to her two beautiful babies, Nic and Kez, but she has also been a mother figure to Siya’s younger siblings too.

Taking to social media to celebrate Rachel, Siya recorded a hilarious but hella sweet clip of him serenading Rachel. Our captain posted the clip to Instagram on Mother’s Day.

Siya could not be more grateful for the mother Rachel is!

“She wanted a live performance without a budget this is what she got. I’m no @dmandisi but I gave it my all ❤️ happy Mother’s Day @rachelkolisi.”

The people of Mzansi gush and laugh over Siya’s sweet Mother’s Day gesture

While we are sure Siya was not the performance Rachel was hoping for, we know her heart was bursting with gratitude and love. The people of Mzansi just love this beautiful family.

Take a look at some of the comments they left:

@yandisa_ndzuzo said:

“Aiich uzi levels bhuda. Super cool. Happy mother’s day ku Nkosikazi Welali. We appreciate her vigorous strength in upholding the Kolisi household together and her extended hand to the nation of SA.”

@skere_7 said:

“She’s listening to the chest vibrations . Ingathi uyayazi lengoma ✨”

@zienna_zee said:

“This is gold... Simple things matter more than any other expensive one.”

@pulenomawethu said:

“Oh you guys... I love the way you love each other and the way Rachel receives you is so beautiful.”

Rachel Kolisi announces that she's going back to studying: “Officially a student again”

In other Rachel Kolisi news, Briefly News reported that SA’s darling and fun mom Rachel Kolisi is starting the new year with a bang and has peeps inspired after she took to social media to announce that she will be going back to studying again.

The 30-year-old shared the good news on Instagram, saying:

“I’M OFFICIALLY A STUDENT! - again!”

While she didn’t go into detail about what she will be studying, Rachel shared in the lengthy caption how she has been wanting to study for a long time now but just had not had the opportunity to.

