Rachel Kolisi shared an exciting post on her Instagram confirming that she will be going back to school

She went into detail about how she has been considering studying again for a while and is busy trying to figure it all out

Rachel also took the opportunity to motivate her followers to go after their dreams and thanked them for their support

SA’s darling and fun mom Rachel Kolisi is starting the new year with a bang and has peeps inspired after she took to social media to announce that she will be going back studying again.

An excited Rachel Kolisi will be going back to school again. Image: @rachelkolisi / Instagram

The 30-year-old shared the good news on recent Instagram post saying:

“I’M OFFICIALLY A STUDENT! - again!”

While she didn’t go into detail about what she will be studying, Rachel shared in the lengthy caption how she has been wanting to study for a long time now but just had not had the opportunity to.

“Finally decided to take a dive and do it. Still trying to figure out how I’m going to manage everything,” she said.

She also advised and encouraged her followers to spend some time putting pen to paper and set some goals for 2022.

“Remember a dream without a plan is just a dream. Also just a side note to say I appreciate every positive message/comment from you guys, honestly you guys are amazing and I appreciate your support so much, I’m sorry I don’t tell you enough,” said Rachel.

Online users were just as excited she was upon learning the news and left words of encouragement in the comment’s section of the post:

layla_kolbe said:

“All the best!”

Minniedlamini reacted:

“You look fantastic fam.”

Chantefabulous wrote:

“Welcome to the club. Most of us don’t know how we going to manage but we shall cross that bridge when we get there. We will figure out this thing called life one day at a time.”

lesego_tlhabi said:

“Amazing! Good luck and enjoy. P.s. you look bomb.”

carol.borodinsky commented:

“If anyone can do it, you can! Busy people always find the time.”

Sunnytembani wrote:

“My girl!! so proud of you mntase!”

Sosombiza reacted:

“Get it my girl!!! Inspired. Proud. Cheering you on.”

