A Grade 11 pupil at Gatesville High School in Cape Town has taken a bold step by starting her very own detergent cleaning company

Shantel Dimingu would like to be a veterinarian one day but her mother, who works as a domestic worker, cannot afford the fees

Social media users were blown away by her work ethic, spirit of entrepreneurship and determination to succeed despite the odds

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Teenager Shantel Dimingu has started her own detergent cleaning business to go to university. Image: Shantel Dimingu/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

A Cape Town high school student has started a side hustle to save money to attend university and Mzansi have praised her spirit of entrepreneurship.

Shantel Dimingu has started selling cleaning detergents so she can attend the university of her dreams.

The dynamic young lady said:

“I really want to be a vet and I'm busy doing research, I'm doing very well academically. I heard the course is very expensive, so I decided to buy and sell dishwashing liquid in order to help my mom raise varsity fees. I'm humbly asking you to please support me in my small business.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She added:

“I'm a Grade 11 student at Rylands High. I have a great passion for animals. I love to nurture, nurse and feed them.”

She sells a 1.5-litre bottle of cleaning detergent for R45 and offers a money back guarantee.

News Briefly readers were left inspired by the teenager.

Rachel Links said:

“Kids with poor background are the ones who willing to focus push harder what they want in life. Not the rich kids.”

Patrick Mashaba added:

“May almighty God bless you more. Many youths will learn the positive creative thinking from you.”

Unathi Nappyhippy Yawa said:

“You go girl! Be a great example to girls your age who already have the 'indoda must' mentality.”

Karina van Daalen added:

“I am so proud of you. You are an example.”

Siphelele 'nano' Makhathini added:

“May your prayers be answered in Jesus name.”

Nobahle Mxabo said:

“Hustle black child... black child you are on your own.”

Angela Bianca Mphana said:

“Proud of you black child.”

Kxng Ntuli said:

“Image is deliberately captured to hide the brand. I mean which media doesn't have any GD to bring the best out of a picture!!”

Boss moves: Young man saves NSFAS money to start own business, Mzansi showers entrepreneur with praise

In more news about students and study funds, Briefly News wrote about Tholulwazi Ta'Mlwazen Phungula, who had big dreams of starting his own business and creating job opportunities for his fellow South Africans.

The wheels towards his goals were set in the motion in 2019 after he secured a monthly allowance from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The journey begins in an article published by Sunday Independent, the 29-year-old received the funding after he registered at the Vaal University of Technology.

He chose to save the money and use it to start a business. Now, in 2021, he achieved his dream and owns a business that manufactures watches, named Tholulwazi Reconciliator Phungula (TRP).

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, the promising entrepreneur explained that he always wanted to start his own business and NSFAS gave him access to much needed capital to manufacture his first batch of watches.

Source: Briefly News