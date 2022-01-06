A young couple has left peeps inspired after a woman shared the good news of graduating together with her partner

Ashley Buna Rathari (@ms_ashleeeey) took to Instagram to share the news in a heartwarming post with photos

The couple is believed to be from Bostwana and their milestone has moved online users across boarders

A beautiful young lady Ashley Buna Rathari (@ms_ashleeeey) has left Saffas inspired after she shared the news of graduating alongside her partner.

Ashley Buna Rathari posted a photos of her and her bae graduating together. Image: @ms_ashleeeey / Instagram

Source: Instagram

The good news of the lovebirds achieving this great milestone together is enough to brighten anyone’s day and is a reminder of black excellence. From the post is appears the beautiful and hard working couple is from Gaborone in Botswana and Mzansi peeps are overjoyed for them.

Ashley captioned the post:

“Did it with My Best friend y’all.”

Social media users showed love on the post:

k.aone reacted:

“Le cute jang.”

antii2.0 wrote:

“So beautiful congratulations.”

laone.mo said:

“Love to see it mamas.”

lebo_nene commented:

“Black excellency is key, well done, I am so inspired.”

tumelorobby_ said:

“A couple that graduates together... congratulations, Ashley, so proud of you.”

ms_btau reacted:

“Aww guys. Congratulations to the both of you.”

na._miii replied:

“To those who enjoy the fruit of love!”

ruddyngobeni reacted:

“Congratulations are in order.”

Beautiful woman celebrates clinching PhD, Mzansi forwards sincere congratulations

Briefly News previously reported on a South African woman who has peeps beaming along with her in pride. The beautiful Dr Pulane Modiha recently graduated from the Witwatersrand University (Wits) with her PhD in in Management.

Speaking on her academic career, Pulane said the journey to obtaining her PhD was rewarding academically and personally and was reminded of what her late grandmother always shared with her, that education opens doors no man can close and most importantly, provides knowledge that no one can take away from you.

Her study focused on examining the interplay between first line roles within the banking sector, career progression and gender equality. Pulane is also the head of Business Solutions and Tactical Initiatives at FNB Dynamic Decisioning.

Source: Briefly News