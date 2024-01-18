Kearsney College is celebrating another excellent set of results following the release of the 2023 matric results

The school's top-performing learner, Nthato Sifumba, achieved eight distinctions, and three other boys each attained seven

The private school's headmaster told Briefly News that he was delighted with the overall results

Kearsney College top achievers Liam Jansen Van Rensburg with 7As, Nthato Sifumba with 8As and Fritz Rheeder with 7As. Image: Supplied

Four straight A-students with the top achiever, Nthato Sifumba, who earned himself an outstanding eight distinctions, make up the cream of the crop of Kearsney College's Class of 2023.

The KZN private all-boys school spoke to Briefly News about its top-performing matriculants who have put their school on the map and shine as stellar examples to those who follow close behind them.

Kearsney's Nthato Sifumba scores 8 As

Nthato was the school's runner-up Dux, achieved straight As in all his subjects: 83% in Afrikaans, 90% in Business Studies, 86% in English, 90% in IT, 86% in LO, 94% in Mathematics, 93% in Physical Sciences and 88% in FS Calculus. Nthato was also a member of the acclaimed Kearsney College Choir and played basketball, hockey and soccer. The young man plans to study actuarial science at UCT.

Following close behind was the Dux pupil, Anesu Chimusoro, who achieved seven distinctions: 95% in Accounting, 83% in Afrikaans, 86% in English 86, 89%in LO 89, 86% in Life Sciences, 91% in Mathematics, and 94% in Physical Sciences. He was in the top 1% in SA for Physical Sciences. Anesu also played for the first hockey team and plans to study medicine at UCT.

Liam Jansen Van Rensburg and Fritz Rheeder were also hot contenders, earning seven distinctions each in their subjects, and both plan to study at Stellenbosch University.

According to the school, seven Kearsney boys were in the top one per cent per subject in the country.

Kearsney College headmaster shares his pride

Beaming with pride, Kearsney College headmaster Patrick Lees said he was delighted with the overall results, which were a testament to the incredible work put in by the boys and their teachers, with support from the boys' parents.

He said Kearsney's academic support programme had paid dividends, with the average pupil achieving excellent results, many beyond their wildest dreams.

