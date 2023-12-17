One paralympian athlete in South Africa, Hendri Herbst, broke all barriers while studying at Stellenbosch University

The blind swimmer not only won a Paralympic medal in 2012 but is also a star academic Law pupil

Limpopo-born Hendri Herbst left many people feeling inspired after sharing his story about excelling in the field of law

Hendri Herbst has made history at Stellenbosch University. The Law graduate and paralympic swimmer showed people that he is high achieving.

Paralympian Swimmer Hendri Herbst was awarded a Stellenbosch PhD in Law and became the first blind holder. Image: Hendri Herbst

Source: Facebook

Hendri Herbst's latest win at Stellenbosch made headlines, and people were delighted. South Africans applauded Hendri Herbst for making such an impact despite challenges.

Paralympian graduates from Stellenbosch

Hendri Herbst became the first blind Stellenbosch student to get a doctoral degree in mercantile law (LLD). According to TimesLive, he is also a blind Paralympian swimmer who earned a medal in the 2012 London Paralympic Games.

Stellenbosch PhD holder celebrates incredible feat

Times Live reported that Hendri Herbst admitted that getting his PhD was challenging. He said he had to work through the pandemic when access to books was not easy, saying he would have to read 20 books for one paragraph or listen to entire books before deciding whether or not it was useful.

Hendri compared academic achievement to his sporting career. He said:

“A PhD is a long, winding road until the end when the pressure is released. Both required absolute sacrifice, but in very different ways. I was rewarded more in the short term with my swimming. I had to wait four years to achieve success with a PhD. I would say completing my LLD was equivalent to the Olympic Games!”

South Africa applauds Paralympian's Stellenbosch LLD

Many people with thoroughly impressed by the high-achieving academics and athletes. Online users left comments congratulating him on his big milestone.

Elaine Prechner exclaimed:

"Wow! Fantastic!"

Sphokazi Vellem commented:

"Well done son. The sky is limitless."

Steven L Buthelezi said:

"What are our professional soccer players doing konje? Oh, yes, boozing and having a loooooong line of women! Then when their careers are over, emmm... we read about how hard their life is!"

Busisiwe Zwane wrote:

"Congratulations to you and your accomplishments Doc."

Jill Robinson added:

"I am in awe. What a journey and what an accomplishment."

Alain Mutombo Kabeya was pleased:

"Congratulations and All the best."

Student surprises mom with cum laude achievement

Briefly News previously reported that a South African varsity student created a heartwarming surprise for her mom by revealing the news of achieving cum laude.

The emotional moment unfolds as the student pulls her unsuspecting mother to the side before opening up.

Tears of joy flowed from the young woman's eyes as her mom, initially in disbelief, hugged her tightly. In an amusing twist, the mom even pushes her daughter away to ensure she's not being pranked.

Source: Briefly News