A Stellenbosch University staff member in South Africa received some well-deserved recognition from a European country

The university proudly announed that Prof Francesco Petruccione was recognised for his contributions to the science field

The Stellenbosch staff member in the School for Data Science and Computational Thinking received an honour from the Italian Republic

Stellenbosch University's Prof Francesco Petruccione was officially recognised for his work on quantum technology. The professional was recognised by the Italian state on 4 June 2023, in Cape Town.

The Italian Ambassador, His Excellency, Mr Paolo Cuculi knigted Prof Francesco Petruccione in Cape Town for his work at Stellenbosch. Image: Stefan Els

Prof Francesco Petruccione made strides in his field of expertise, theoretical physics. The academic's work in School for Data Science and Computational Thinking brings him to his goal of stepping closer to solving problems through Research and Innovation.

Italy recognises Stellenbosch University's Prof Francesco Petruccione's hard work

Prof Francesco Petruccione from Stellenbosch is credited with creating the largest quantum technology research group in South Africa.

His efforts have allowed him to be knighted by the Italian ambassador on behalf of the president with The Ordine della Stella d'Italia [The order of the Star of Italy]. The important honour can be compared to British knighthood.

What does Italian knighthood means for Stellenbosch University professor?

South Africans always enjoy seeing people thrive in their chosen field of study. The Order of the Star of Italy acknowledges Italians abroad who have made sure that there are good relations and cooperation between the European country and others.

Prof Petriccione did just this when he left his home country Italy at 18 to pursue his studies.

Celebrating his win, he said:

“Although the weather was miserable on Sunday, it was a very joyful day. I’m humbled and deeply grateful."

Although knighthood means that he can be officially referred to as Sir Francesco Petruccione, he joked that she would not expect his Stellenbosch colleagues to refer to him by his official title.

