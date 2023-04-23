A university professor tried to motivate students by wearing his PhD graduation attire in class

TikTok user @tymamawillies shared a video showing her professor dressed up, claiming he lost this battle

Mzansi peeps let the man know that no matter what he wears, those people will still fail that test

A bubbly professor got creative when trying to motivate his students. Though, dressing up in PhD graduation attire did not cut it for Mzansi.

It is a huge accomplishment to be able to wear that red robe and walk the graduation stage as a PhD graduate. However, that is not everyone’s dream.

TikTok video shows professor dressed in PhD graduation attire

TikTok user @tymamawillies shared a video showing her professor trying to use PhD graduation attire to motivate them after a failed test. The poor man pulled out all the stops!

Take a look:

Mzansi goes in hard at the university lecturer

While the idea was cute, people did not feel it was effective. People let their thoughts be known in the comments, and it got heated.

Read some of the comments:

@Nonsindiso❤️ said:

“I wonder who had to iron it the night before yhooo!”

@Phello ❤️ said:

“The problem is not lack of motivation, it’s them explaining things in their level of understanding forgetting they are not teaching other doctors ”

@Schaney Nia van Wyng said:

“I passed a long time ago. This is not for me it’s for you whether you fail I’m still getting paid”

@Lebohang Morajane said:

“I’m still not motivated that’s what I’ll tell him.”

@Ngasii said:

“We can pull up with the whole procession next time, I’ll still fail that test”

