A young woman was celebrated by her family and friends for obtaining her degree

The recent graduate, who studied at Vaal University, shared a video of her big day and what she wore for the big day

Peeps nationwide were impressed by the lady's achievement and how spoilt she was

A University of Vaal graduate trended for epic gifts. Images:glamedbycee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok user Carahmel_.perper is a recent graduate from the University of Vaal in Sedibeng, Gauteng. The makeup artist shared a video of her receiving gifts from her family for obtaining her degree.

Vaal's graduate looks flawless in her Foshini ensemble

The young woman rocked a beautiful blue suit dress from Foshini and was glammed up for the occasion. The post, with over 80K views and close to 7 000 likes, has been gaining traction because of the beautiful flowers she received and the money put by her mother into the bouquet.

@Carahmel_.perper can be seen embracing every moment of her big day:

Netizens congratulate beautiful lady on her significant achievement

People across the country praised the young woman for passing her degree and urged her to enjoy the moment. While some congratulated her, others wanted to know where she got her outfit.

Here are some of the comments:

@@smangaliso_4 said:

"I love the way you carry flowers. Congratulations."

@UrbNature commented:

"oh, congratulations, graduate."

@Emelda Lichany Matam said:

"Well deserved, my friend."

@SharlienMohlala said:

"Congratulations. I like your Blazer dress, where did you buy it?

@Lourato4 said:

"Congratulations once more, you made us proud Lil sis. Love you."

@M.P.A commented:

"Congratulations on your well-deserved academic achievement"

Source: Briefly News