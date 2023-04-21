A mother and her daughter celebrated graduating from the University of Free State together

The pair drove in style to the graduation ceremony with the mum's Range Rover number plates personalised to say, "Graduates"

Netizens gushed over the relationship between the duo and said they were goals

Mother and daughter become UFS graduates. Images: @Dibela/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Graduation season is in full swing in Mzansi, and a mother-and-daughter duo from Bloemfontein's video is trending on TikTok for their beautiful story. The social media user @Dibela posted a video of her big day with her mother right by her side.

University of Free State graduates go all out for their big day

The day was decked out with a photo shoot at the UFS campus grounds. The pair rocked their traditional Xhosa outfits for the occasion, and South Africans loved how they celebrated the day.

The video got over 600k views and more than 80K likes in a matter of days.

The recent graduate gushed over her relationship with her mum:

"Mother and daughter goals."

South Africans applaud the fantastic bond between the pair

People across Mzansi were impressed by how grand the duo celebrated getting their degrees. Many congratulated them for obtaining their certificates and wished them well.

Here are the comments:

@nokuthulaWOG said

"I loved this car way before it was available in South Africa. And seeing women driving it tells me it's possible. Range Rover Evoque, here we come."

@SiphoEsihle commented:

"You guys are rich."

@NthabisengThamae said:

"There's no doubt in my mind that you're going to be as successful as a mom."

@Sharleenlowan commented:

"Wait, the car is custom-made? It's honestly so beautiful."

@MichellVanWyk said:

" It's giving Niki & Kim Parker. Congratulations to both of you."

