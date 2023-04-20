A UFS graduate had her mother dancing in front of the entire hall out of pure pride

TikTok user @ndlovukazi786 shared a video showing the priceless moment and a very proud mom

Mzansi people shed a tear while watching this amazing moment unfold before their eyes

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Graduation is a big and memorable day. One mother couldn’t contain her pride, so she danced in front of the whole graduation hall.

TikTok user @ndlovukazi786 shared a video showing the priceless moment and a very proud mom. Image: TikTok / @ndlovukazi786

Source: TikTok

It is a very special moment to be able to share your graduation with your parents, as it is an extremely proud moment for them.

TikTok video shows a proud mother at UFS graduation

What a special moment! TikTok user @ndlovukazi786 shared a video of a mom who danced in front of the graduation hall as her daughter took the UFS stage to graduate.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Take a look:

Mzansi hearts melt watching this mother dance out of pure joy

Moments like these are the ones worth remembering! People shared their feels in the comment section, highlighting how priceless this is.

Read some of the comments:

@Mussolini said:

“I don't know why I always get emotional when I see people at graduation with their parents. I'm graduating next month, and both my parents are no more.”

@Connie Ngcobo said:

“Cheers to us who watch it serval times”

@Tricia❣️ said:

“I am in tears wow! Proud mom indeed . Mom would do this too when I graduate unfortunately she's no more”

@Khanyisa Cebo said:

“ I get so emotional when I think about the struggles our parents went through, let’s continue to give them something to smile about ❤”

TikTok video shows UFS graduates doing impressive Zulu dance, woman rocks it in heels: Has people emotional

In related news, Briefly News reported that a group of graduates from the University of Free State gave Mzansi the feels with a special Zulu dance performed at graduation.

Graduating with a university degree is a huge achievement, and South African graduates never fail to give a performance while accepting their degree.

TikTok user @goddesslethu shared a video of herself on graduation day, dressed in heels, honouring her culture in a beautiful Zulu dance. This one was for her and all her ancestors who never got the privilege.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News