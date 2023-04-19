A University of Free State Zulu graduate rocked a traditional Zulu dance while wearing heels

TikTok user @goddesslethu shared the video of herself honouring her roots on graduation

The emotional video had hearts bursting in the comments as they congratulated the graduates

A group of graduates from the University of Free State gave Mzansi the feels with a special Zulu dance performed at graduation.

TikTok user @goddesslethu graduated from UFS and remembered her roots. Image: TikTok / @goddesslethu

Graduating with a university degree is a huge achievement, and South African graduates never fail to give a performance while accepting their degree.

TikTok video shows UFS graduates doing Zulu dance

TikTok user @goddesslethu shared a video of herself on graduation day, dressed in heels, honouring her culture in a beautiful Zulu dance. This one was for her and all her ancestors who never got the privilege.

Take a look:

Mzansi claps for the graduate and the emotional performance

People flocked to the comment section to commend the graduates on their achievements and thank them for reminding people to never forget their roots. The dancing in heels also had many peeps impressed.

Read some of the comments:

@Que said:

“With heelsHaybo haybooo wee Shembe abantwana bakho❤❤❤Congratulations zithandwa❤”

@user136479414087 said:

“UFS Graduation ceremony was lit.”

@mashkovmutavhatsi said:

“ God I love my country.”

@Fortunate Barridge said:

“The only way to celebrate ‼️❤️Yhuuu, congratulations guys."”

@NGANE ka MAH❤ said:

“woow extra beautiful ”

@Neo Mataboge45 said:

“I love this for y'all ”

Mzansi screams over TikTok of Zulu UCT graduate dressed in traditional attire, busting lit dance moves

In related news, Briefly News reported that a UCT graduate by the name of Nduduzo Mtungwa blew up on TikTok after he posted a clip of him and some close friends doing a traditional dance, thanking God for this achievement.

Culture runs strong in Mzansi, and people love seeing the youth honouring their roots in special times such as graduation.

Nduduzo shared a video of himself dressed in traditional Zulu attire, dancing outside the front of the graduation hall at UCT. This was a huge moment for the young man as he graduated with a degree in Financial Accounting: Chartered Accountancy Stream.

