A South African mom named Mabuyi Gumede from KZN posted a TikTok video alleging her nanny kidnapped her child

She shared details in her post and claimed that the nanny disappeared with the baby and their belongings

Netizens offered support and advice, some urging Mabuyi to share the nanny's image online

A KZN mom suspected her nanny of kidnapping her baby and leaving with their belongings. Image: @zee_magumede

Source: TikTok

A distraught KZN mom took to social media with a plea for help after her nanny allegedly disappeared with her baby.

Nanny disappears with baby

In a TikTok video, Mabuyi Gumede shared footage of her adorable baby and asked netizens to help her find the child.

Mabuyi shared that her nanny, Snethemba Mngadi from eMagwaveni, helped her look after her baby at her home in Waterfall.

In her caption, Mabuyi stated that she suspected that Snethemba kidnapped her baby shortly after she left the house as though she was going to do laundry outside but left with her and the baby's belongings and the baby.

Mzansi offers advice

Mzansi netizens were torn upon learning about Mabuyi's predicament and responded with advice and words of support.

Others urged Mabuyi to share the nanny's image online so that people could help find her and the missing baby.

MAZET commented:

I wonder why she took the baby. Post her photo so that we can identify her and also share your number in case we can assist."

Siya Mkhwanazi responded:

"Thatha impahla yakhe uye kumuntu ayibuyise ngemithi nje kungaphela three days isibuyile (Take her things and go to someone who can help bring her back using muti. Your child could be back withing three days)."

Philisiwe Mthethwa

"Uzotholakala umntwana ephila. uNkulunkulu akaphumuli (Your child will retuen home alive, God doesn't rest)."

Zaneleh Buthelez said:

"Funani kubo ka sisi uma nifika ngingamtholi abakubo bayamazi ukuthi ukuphi (Go look for the nanny at her family home, surely they know her whereabouts)."

Woman accuses domestic worker of witchcraft

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Mzansi woman who took to social media to call out her domestic helper for using muti on her.

In a TikTok video shared by Thandeka (@thandekam24), she reveals that her helper from Lesotho was using muti on her and stole her underwear, accusing her of possible witchcraft.

The video also includes a clip of Thandeka confronting her helper as she searches her bag and questions her about the suspected muti.

Source: Briefly News