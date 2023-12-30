Authorities are on search for a baby girl. who went missing in Mpumalanga after her mother handed her over

The child was taken from the mother after being convinced that she was doing what was best for the baby

Police stepped in to help with the case of the missing child in Mpumalanga. and furnished the public with information to help find her

MPUMALANGA- A child, Lalicia Magumbas' mother, is on a desperate search. The woman in Mpumalanga, separated from her and called on the police to help.

A Mpumalanga baby went missing, and the mother of the four-month-old explained how she was taken. Image: FG Trade / ©fitopard

Source: Getty Images

Police books person Brig Selvy Mohlala does details about the missing child. Lalicia Magumbu's mother explained that her child was taken.

Child kidnapped by 2 women

According to Sowetan Live, a 4-month-old in Kriel Mpumalanga was taken by two women who pretended to be caregivers. The mum said her baby, Lalicia Magumbu, was taken on 21 December 2023.

How did 2 women disappear with the baby?

According to a spokesperson for SAPS, Brig Selvy Mohla, the mother of the missing child, said ladies approached the baby's mom at her home, promising to donate food for the baby. They said before giving the food, they needed to take the child to the clinic for immunisation, which they did, but they never brought her back.

What does the baby look like?

According to Brig Selvy Mohlala, the little girl was in a pink baby grow at the time of her disappearance.

The SAPS spokesperson gave the public instructions on what to do if they have any information about the child's whereabouts: contact the Kriel police station at 082-798-0723 or the Crime Stop number 08600-10111.

