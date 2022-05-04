A woman took to social media to share a post about how she sought help from a group of taxi drivers to save a kid

Allison Skyes informed the group that she was looking for a missing child and sent them a photo, which they shared on their association’s WhatsApp group

One of the drivers, Brandon, recognised and retrieved the child, taking her home to the relief of both her mother and Allison

A taxi driver has been hailed a hero after helping find a girl that had been reported missing and returning her to her mother.

The touching story was shared by Allison Skyes on the Jeffreys Bay Online Facebook group, which had been part of the search for the missing child. She approached a group of taxi drivers at a local mall, asking them to be on the lookout for the girl.

Allison Skyes thanked a taxi driver for helping find a missing child. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Image: Allison Skyes/Facebook

“We always complain about the drivers, but they were all concerned when I told them the story. I gave Brandon the mother’s phone number and she sent a photo of her daughter, which they put up on the taxi WhatsApp group,” Allison wrote.

She said that one of the taxi drivers spotted the child walking, picked her up and took her home.

“He even checked that the lady was her mother before he let her out of the taxi. So to Brandon and all the drivers, a huge thank-you from everyone concerned!”

South Africans were left touched and inspired by the beautiful story and praised Brandon for reuniting a child with her mother.

Janette Taylor said:

“Awesome.”

Katie du Toit replied:

“That's what we want in our communities and country. Looking out for each other and our children.”

Karlien Van Eck reacted:

“May God bless you!”

Irill Humphrey van Niekerk wrote:

“The taxi drivers are not all rogue drivers, there are some very decent road users.”

Belinda Siebert said:

“So glad she is safe and sound. Thank you to all involved.”

