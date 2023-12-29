A young person born in the 2000s was in charge of a family's festive food, and she got busy in the kitchen

The TikTok video fascinated people as she opted for some interesting choices while cooking for the family, which included an international twist

People flooded the comments to share their thoughts on the Christmas food, and people were happy to give their two cents

Christmas lunch by someone born in the 2000s looked interesting to South Africa. People were honest about the festive dishes she made based on how the food looked.

The video got some attention from fascinated viewers. Many people commented with their brutal thoughts on the food they saw.

2k cooks Christmas food in TikTok video

A TikTok video by @sindy_khanya6 shows the result of leaving Christmas food preparations to a young person. The TikTokker took charge and prepared steamed bread and other typical food items. Her meal included a stew with Indian influence, pumpkin and more side dishes

Watch the video:

South Africa applauds Christmas lunch

Many people wrote that the Creator did the most to cook for her family on Christmas. Some gave constructive criticism to the young cook about preparing pumpkin.

SILVIA said:

"Worried about the amount of water in the pumpkin."

Mimi commented:

"I'm joining you next Christmas."

luthohans applauded:

"Pop off Sind."

Lee-Ann added:

"Pumpkin has water of its own,cook it on low heat without water."

Onkgopotse gushed:

"Looks delicious."

