A young man shared a poor edition TikTok photo post of how he spent his Christmas

The TikTokker did not do or eat anything that was out of the ordinary, he had a typical day

The online community reacted to the post, debating the young man's 'poor' status

A young man shared a 'poor Christmas edition' TikTok photo post. Mzansi disagrees with the statement that he is poor. Images/ @brianmthimunye

A young man went TikTok-viral after he shared how he spent his Christmas.

In the photo post he shared on TikTok, @brianmthimunye_ showed his followers how he spent Christmas.

The young man started his day with square scones, round biscuits and tea. For brunch, he had light snacks.

See what the young man's day looked like on Christmas

@brianmthimunye_ didn't do any activities. He shared that he was at home and went out to the shop. He got back and braaied meat and ended the day with a regular plate of food - nothing fancy.

The young man had this light snack for brunch. Image / @brianmthimunye

The young man also had a braai meat. Image/ @brianmthimunye

He ended the day with a plate of food. Images/ @brianmthimunye

TikTok community debates merits of young man's 'poor' status

TikTokkers reacted to how he spent his Christmas, with many discussing how poor he supposedly is.

@Jvstin said:

"This stopped being poor edition the minute you showed the pool."

@Nkosinathi Nkosi shared:

"The Chelsea assorted biscuits are fire!!! we always get them with the Bakers Assorted."

@Samcommented:

"You got a plate and a roof over your head, doesn’t sound poor to me."

@ said:

"Everyone commenting about being poor, please read his caption."

@icy_cool shared:

"Dude I live in the UK, work 6-6, earn an average wage, you're living better life than me."

@cpj.08 said:

"As long as you have food on your table and a family that loves you, you are way more rich than you think."

